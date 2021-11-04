HUGO — Now that most of the data is in for the 2020 U.S. census, the redistricting process (for all levels of government) has begun.
Community Development Director Rachel Juba recently presented some highlights from the 2020 census as well as the annual American Community Survey that pertain to both the city of Hugo and the seven-county metro area.
“We’ve been growing rapidly over the last 20 years,” Juba explained. She added that one of the most frequently asked questions on the citywide bus tour last month was about the city’s population.
Per the 2020 census, the city of Hugo has 15,766 people, which represents an increase of 2,434 (or 18%) from the 2010 census and an increase of 9,403 from 2000, when its population was 6,363. As of April 1, 2020, Hugo had 5,939 households, 201 vacant housing units, and an average of 2.64 people per household.
Hugo’s population actually fell a bit short of the Metropolitan Council’s forecast of 16,500. By the year 2040, the Met Council predicts the city of Hugo will have a population of 29,000.
The metro saw 11% growth from the last census, or an increase of 313,537. The seven-county Twin Cities region has a population of 3.16 million. “There was 77% growth in the developing suburbs,”
Juba said. “Minneapolis and St. Paul accounted for 23% of the regions total population growth in the last decade.”
Behind the fastest-growing cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Rochester, Lakeville, Woodbury and Blaine made it into the top six fastest-growing cities in the state. Washington County had the fifth-largest gain in population in the state, with a 12.4% increase from 2010.
Along with Hugo’s changing population, demographics are changing, too. The city is 86.8% white/non-Latino compared to 91.4% in 2010. Hispanic or Latino account for 3.4% (compared to 1.4% in 2010), 1.9% Black (0.8% in 2010). People of various racial and ethnic backgrounds account for 13.2% of the city’s population. The median age was 35.7 in 2020 versus 33.1 in 2000. Approximately 37% of the population has a bachelor’s or graduate degree; 2% do not have a high school diploma.
Housing has changed, too. The home ownership rate has dropped, while housing values continue to rise. The city’s home ownership rate is 84.2%, down from 91% in 2010. The median housing value in Hugo is $259,300, and the median monthly gross rent is $1,500.
The city’s household income continues to rise. The average household income in 2019 was $89,969 compared to $78,261 in 2010.
City Clerk Michele Lindau explained that the redistricting process for the congressional and legislative districts need to be drawn by Feb. 15, 2022. The city will also have to go through the redistricting/precinct boundaries process. The City Council is required to hold a public hearing and subsequently approve the redistricting plan and precinct locations by March 29.
Voters will then have at least one week (possibly up to three weeks) to apply for revisions. In April, the city will need to notify the county auditor and the secretary of state of the changes. Voters will be informed of the ward and precinct locations in July, so they are informed and ready for the November 2022 election, which will include the mayor’s seat as well as the seats in Ward 1 and Ward 3.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
