When Mike Crever visited his family plot in Hugo’s St. John’s Cemetery Memorial Day, 2019, he discovered two small markers partially hidden by dirt and grass. The weathered stones only had a first name and middle initial: Mary E. and Euclide M. and years of life.
Thinking his great-grandparents needed something more befitting, Crever contacted his sister-in -law, Linda Brisson Cummings, who also happens to be his second cousin. Like Crever, Cummings grew up in Hugo. Would she be willing to chip in for a nicer headstone, he asked? Absolutely, she said.
And that’s how Crever began the story at the American Legion Post 620 Veteran’s Day dinner that culminated in presentation of a check to the Honor Guard for $1,000.
The money came from related family members who pitched in for a new stone. Crever collected $1,060 for the marker, which cost $870. So what to do with the extra money? The cousins decided to give it to the Legion. Except family members didn’t stop at $290.
The Legion holds a special place in Crever’s heart. His father, Connie, was a charter member of Legion Post 620 and his uncle, Florian Crever, was the first post commander in 1947. His mother, Lorraine, was an honorary life member of the auxiliary.
When telling the gravestone story, Crever mentioned the importance of the Legion and its many investments in the community, such as chartering a Boy Scout Troop, helping veterans and teaching gun safety classes. A member himself, Mike, 82, is a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam. He and wife Judy now live in Tempe, Arizona.
He also joked about how everyone was related in Hugo when he was growing up and the population was around 300 people. “The Brissons are a prominent family here,” he noted, pointing out the many members in attendance at the Nov. 11 event.
Cummings’ father and husband are both buried at St. John’s. She complimented the Legion Honor Guard for its beautiful Memorial Day ceremony every year (except 2020) and how her husband, also a veteran, requested being buried before that last Monday in May so he would benefit from the special tribute.
There is more to the story, too, about Mary and Euclid. Their full names were Mary Emily Brisson, née Pelletier-Lincourt, and Euclid M. Brisson. Married in 1903, the two both lost their first spouses. Mary Emily’s husband died of smallpox in 1900 when she was 38. She had five children from that marriage and two more with Euclid. He had four children from his previous marriage. An uncle brokered their union, Cummings said, which had to be approved by the Pope.
Cummings thanked Legion members for their service, both in the military and the community, adding, “You do so much for the citizens of Hugo.”
And that is very true. According to gambling manager Bill Delaney, at least 75% of the Legion’s charitable gambling proceeds goes directly back to the community. Beneficiaries include youth recreation and athletics, Scouting, the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf, Hugo Fire Department, Veterans Campground, 4-H and FFA in Forest Lake. In 2019, the post donated more than $190,000 to these groups.
