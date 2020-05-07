HUGO — The Cattle House Grill is one step closer to becoming a reality after the April 23 Planning Commission meeting, held via teleconference.
The commission unanimously agreed to recommend approval of the planned unit development (PUD), preliminary plat and site plan to the City Council for phase one of the development, which is located along Egg Lake across from Hugo City Hall.
“A restaurant is what we have wanted for many years, especially in that area. I think it would look nice,” said Chair Bronwen Kleissler.
The EDA was first presented with the concept for the family steakhouse in October 2019. The City Council approved a $1 purchase agreement in November 2019 with Hugo residents Tony and Michele Harmening for the city-owned property.
The 5,700-square-foot steakhouse would be called the Cattle House Grill. The first phase of the project would be the restaurant; the second phase would include a 4,000-square-foot event center along with three retail/office spaces totaling 10,100 square feet.
Community Development Director Rachel Juba explained that the PUD general plan is for 4.2 acres of the property and will need to be rezoned from central business (C-1) to PUD. The preliminary plat will include one commercial lot and one outlot, to be known as “Shores of Egg Lake.” The site plan approval is for 2 acres on the north side of the property and includes the Cattle House restaurant, outdoor gathering spaces/amenities along the lake and a parking lot. The site plan also shows an expansion for a future event center.
The Harmenings requested PUD flexibility to allow a minimum shoreland setback of 49 feet, where 125 is required; provide 174 parking spaces where 192 are required; and allow a parking side yard setback of 4.3 feet, where 5 feet is required. In exchange for the flexibility, Juba said the developer will exceed the landscape ordinance requirements, preserve existing large trees on the property and construct public trails along Egg Lake with trail easements to extend to the trail to the north and south.
No residents called in to offer comments during the public hearing. Juba explained that before the meeting, Gary Holmgren, who lives near the property on Forest Boulevard/Highway 61, reached out to city staff ahead of time. “He was very short on the phone and simply stated that he didn’t want a restaurant on that property,” she said.
A couple of items the commission wanted to discuss further were the proposed location for the trash enclosure as well as building materials. The applicant is proposing that the trash enclosure be constructed on the west side of the building. The trash enclosures will fully screen the dumpsters for the restaurant and the gates will be constructed of cedar. The trash enclosure will also screened by a variety of landscaping materials.
Juba explained that city staff has some concerns about the location of the trash enclosure because it is proposed to be located near where the event center is proposed. Staff has requested that the applicant review this location and consider another location.
Architect Kathy Anderson explained that they feel it is the best location due to its proximity to the service doors from the kitchen and event center. A couple of commissioners said that they did not have a problem with the proposed location.
“If that is what works best for the business and it doesn’t rip up the aesthetics too bad, I don’t see a problem with it,” said Commissioner Matthew Derr. “The layout looks gorgeous. If you sat there and looked at that property and thought about what would be the ideal thing to put there, this is pretty darn close. It looks very nice from what we have seen so far.”
Bronwen said although she would like to see some other possible locations for the trash enclosure, she didn’t have any recommendations on where else it could be located.
As for building materials, Juba explained city staff are continuing to work with the developer on building materials and had yet to see a complete list at the time of the meeting.
Commissioner David Fry said, “I like the project. The things we are discussing, I know Rachel and the staff will do a great job of working through. I am confident on that.”
Alternate Commissioner Maria Mulvihill said, “I am excited for the project. I think it is needed in the area and there is a big demand for it. I think it looks great.”
The Planning Commission’s recommendations were reviewed by the council at its May 4 meeting (held after press deadline).
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.