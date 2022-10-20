If there’s a theme from the 2022 annual city bus tour, it’s that there isn’t much in the way of starter homes in Hugo. Unless you consider a home priced at $400,000 a starter.
Affordable housing is an ongoing discussion topic, said City Administrator Bryan Bear, who narrated the two-hour excursion through Hugo’s residential and rural areas.
Council and commission members, elected officials, church leaders, school principals and members of the fire department were along for the informative tour, held annually in October.
Commissioners use what they’ve learned on the tour to develop goals for the upcoming year, which are presented to City Council for approval. “It’s an important process that drives our work,” Bear explained. “We use the tour to see how we’re doing as a city. Are we doing the right things?”
Zoning is a big part of the discussion. “We’re not sure we can solve the affordable housing crisis through zoning,” Bear said. “As time goes on, houses are getting more expensive no matter what we do.”
As evidenced from the bus window, Hugo is growing at a rapid pace. Housing developments continue to sprout up with new, three-car garage homes selling for $500,000 and up, even on narrow, 65-foot lots.
“They sell quickly,” Bear pointed out, noting that the City Council has been flexible in approving developers’ requests for narrower lots to see what the result will be. “It does not result in more affordable homes,” he observed. “The market influences the cost of housing. How narrow can we go? That’s an interesting question for us.”
Despite a fairly diverse housing product, the city is grappling with ways to provide affordable alternatives.
“If you can’t afford a $400,000 starter home, what other options are there?” asked Bear. “Good people are prevented from moving here or are moving out of the community because they can’t find the right product.”
That right product might be apartment complexes. “Market realities are apartments are the new housing form for what people can afford,” Bear said. “The scary idea of the changing face of Hugo and what that might mean is something we need to talk about.
“We have to ask, ‘do we want multifamily development, and what should it look like?’ How will apartments fit into our land use plan and zoning guidelines? Those discussions are coming. City zoning rules are not set up for large apartment projects.”
Several apartment proposals were part of the Oct. 1 tour. Those and other points of interest viewed from the bus window (see map for corresponding number) include:
Lions Volunteer Park (1). A new name, a new park. The new events center, named after consummate volunteer and Lion Pete Pedersen, will seat about 130 people for parties, receptions and special events.
Sidenote here: The park led to a new roadway to the west, an extension of 147th Street, that connects to Oneka Parkway.
Premier Bank (2). The bank will be moving out of the Speedway gas station and into its own, new building on the corner of 147th and Hwy. 61. The green house on the corner will be razed. The project required rezoning.
Hugo Estates Mobile Home Community (3). Formerly Twin Pines Trailer Park, its new owner has made positive changes to the property, which had a history of crime and neglect, Bear said. Junk and debris were removed, as were old, ramshackle trailers. “The owner is proposing to expand, which is unusual,” Bear said. The mobile home park offers “the most affordable housing type that exists.”
Expansion involves two parts: 16 to 18 double-wide units with two-car garages that will sell for about $200,000 on nearby vacant land and a new 53-unit, three-story apartment building north of the park. The project application will go before the Planning Commission soon.
Shores of Oneka Lake (5). Construction should start next year for 218 units, including single-family units, one-story villas and twinhomes. The neighborhood will plug into city parkland with a nature preserve on the former Bernin property. A roundabout will be built at 159th to access the area, which is east of Hwy. 61. Future apartments (by others) are shown on the concept plan.
Highway 61 visioning (6). “A question we hear a lot. ‘What will happen to Hwy. 61? Is it going to be expanded?’ The answer is ‘maybe,’” Bear said. “Bottom line, the road is not a priority to the state. They see 61 as a main arterial for the city and county. They want to give the road to the county, which will never accept it unless it comes with a bunch of money to make improvements.”
Sidenote here: Another issue is the 100-foot trail corridor along the highway. That corridor is preserved for future transit needs. Those needs have been altered now that the Met Council adjusted the corridor. It was to go through White Bear Lake with future extension to Hugo.
“Now it’s not going to White Bear Lake, and we don’t know about a corridor to Hugo,” Bear said. “That is a significant change to the way we have planned our city. We planned to accommodate future transit needs. That may dramatically change our thinking. So, one vote triggered by a resolution from a different city has an impact well beyond that city to our region.”
Oneka Prairie (7). This proposed residential development south of 165th Street would be served by the Metropolitan Council sewer line that runs beneath Fenway Avenue. That line is the focus of development to Oneka Prairie. The project goes to the Planning Commission in November.
Sidenote here: A gravel road, Everton Avenue, will be paved as the first northerly outlet to this part of the city.
165th and Elmcrest (8). Another challenge will be how to pave 165th without making property owners on the road pay 100% of the cost. “We are looking for alternative finance methods to pave the road,” Bear said. “Creation of infrastructure and timing is always important to planning residential developments as they come north. We like to spread costs to developers, not to taxpayers.”
Elmcrest is another heavily used gravel road that needs paving. Eventually, the route will veer through Lino Lakes and connect with Otter Lake Road at Anoka County Hwy. 14 (Washington County Hwy. 8 in Hugo) by McDonald’s.
Sidenote here: Big box stores are no longer the expectation for the I-35E/14 quadrant. “Those aren’t happening anymore,” Bear stated. “Centerville just approved an Amazon distribution center next to the Distribution Alternatives warehouse. That is what is being built.”
Meadows of Hugo (10). Located north of water tower No. 3, this development is a “very different housing product,” Bear noted. Single-story units are on one side of the street, two-story units are on the other side. The land is guided for townhomes, but that product is no longer desirable, he said. The market is for detached units. The two-story units are called “carriage homes” and sit on 44-foot-wide lots. They are skinny, with two-stall garages. Homes here range from 1,300 to 2,300 square feet and, despite the narrow lots, sell for $400,000 to $500,000.
Rosemary Apartments (11). The sidenote to this stop involved land across the street from the 45-unit apartment building. The vacant property is slated for commercial development, but that hasn’t happened. A developer is preparing a concept plan for an apartment complex, which will require a zoning change.
LaValle property (13). The cornfields on this former farm may become apartments. Zoned commercial, the land has been for sale for a long time. A concept plan shows a large apartment building with mixed-use commercial, such as auto repair, gas station, car wash — the kinds of things people use, Bear said.
Xcel Energy training center (15). The city has an application from Xcel to expand its training center. The vacant site would become the main facility for substation training with a large indoor center for nuclear training. It would bring people from everywhere, creating demand for restaurants and lodging, Bear said. “Hugo would be the hub for all their training activities.”
Public works facility (23). The new building carved from Irish Park is the base of operations for all city infrastructure. An aside: The only fire hydrant in rural Hugo is here. Washington County sheriff deputies also keep office space in the facility.
Sidenote here: A two-sheet hockey facility is being discussed for the 125-acre park.
Downtown Hugo (24). City Council was to consider a proposed development next to Egg Lake at its recent meeting, after press time. Primary tenants would be restaurant owners in the pedestrian-friendly development. The next step is finalization of the purchase agreement.
Water is city’s biggest issue
As the bus rolled through old and new developments, Bear pointed out adjacent stormwater ponds that provide millions of gallons of water to irrigate lawns and boulevards.
“Water availability,” he said, “is the biggest issue facing the city of Hugo.
“It’s an issue facing the entire Northeast metro. No one is sure drinking water from the ground will always be an option. We all get our water from the ground. That supply is being restricted through court order and by actions of the DNR. Permits that we’ve relied upon are being changed. The city has appealed those changes. Reasons for restrictions are due to the theory that water pumped from the ground impacts surface water bodies such as White Bear Lake.
“We are trying to work our way through that,” said the city administrator. “Our belief is the city of Hugo uses drinking water more responsibly than anyone in the state. We have great conservation measures and using stormwater for irrigation is still a key part of our strategy. The reduction in water use as we employ more of those measures is dramatic — more than 50 million gallons of drinking water saved. At the same time, the city is expanding. Met Council guides our growth. We need to somehow accommodate that under the potential of restricted water supplies. The discussion is not over. We want everyone to know it is still a very significant issue.”
