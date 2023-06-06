Brothers named ‘Good Neighbor of the Year’

The secret’s out! This year’s Hugo Good Neighbor of the Year’s identity — or, rather, identities — have been revealed.
Hugo Lion Katie Riopel explained that Hugo brothers Jimmie and Rick Gregoire were selected to represent the title for 2023.
“Hugo is very familiar with these two … they do a lot for so many,” Riopel explained. “They both do not like to toot their own horns. They see or hear about someone needing something, and they do what they can.”
The Gregoires grew up in the Hugo area and have many memories of attending Good Neighbor Days over the years. When they were little, they enjoyed playing the “mouse game” and attending the carnival. As they got older, they looked forward to the beer garden. Now they look forward to helping out where they can.
For many years, Jimmie has helped out with the Good Neighbor Days parade. He also assists the Hugo Knight Riders Snowmobile Club. Rick has served on the Hugo Fire Department for almost 10 years. Jimmie works at Kersten’s Auto Sales, while Rick is a machinist.
The brothers were shocked to learn about their nomination for Good Neighbor of the Year. When asked why they think they were nominated, they both replied “I have no idea.” Rick said, “I’d like to know why.”
Jimmie says the title means even more, since his brother will be by his side.
“There are many people who are more deserving,” Jimmie said.
Look for the Gregoire brothers in this year’s parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
