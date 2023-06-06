Brothers named ‘Good Neighbor of the Year’

Hugo brothers Jimmie (left) and Rick Gregoire are this year’s Good Neighbor of the Year

 Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

The secret’s out! This year’s Hugo Good Neighbor of the Year’s identity — or, rather, identities — have been revealed. 

Hugo Lion Katie Riopel explained that Hugo brothers Jimmie and Rick Gregoire were selected to represent the title for 2023. 

