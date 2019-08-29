HUGO — The Miron family is busy preparing to feed 2,000 people next month.
Family members will host their first-ever Breakfast on the Farm event from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 15250 Homestead Ave. N., Hugo.
“Less than 2% of the U.S. population has a connection to agriculture. Just recognizing that, we have always felt an obligation to let our non-agricultural friends learn about agriculture,” Fran Miron said.
The Miron Family Farm has been in existence since 1887. Fran and his wife Mary Ann mark the fourth generation of ownership. The fifth generation, Fran’s sons Paul and Andrew, currently live on the farm with their wives and children (sixth generation). The farm was recognized as a Century Farm back in 1987 and Fran is hopeful it will make it to be recognized as a Sesquicentennial Farm, too.
The farm has always had dairy cows and grows corn, small grains and hay. These days, the farm’s focus is dairy, but it also has soybeans and three pigs, new this year. Currently the Mirons own 280 acres, but family members farm more than 800 acres.
“We are less diversified than what we were back then,” Fran recalled. “Back then, we relied on horses for power and we no longer rely on horses for power. We don’t have any horses right now, but some grandchildren have been asking for them.”
Despite the workload that continues seven days a week — days often begin at 5 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. — Fran said the farm has been a blessing to him and each of the couple’s six children.
“There is a certain amount of personal satisfaction and there is the family connection to the land, and the opportunity to work alongside our kids and grandkids. That is really the heart of the benefit of being a farmer,” he said. “It has been a great place to teach work ethics and other values that we feel are important as a family. Having that opportunity to work side by side, converse and dream about the future together, is the real blessing of farm life.”
Oldest son Mike said growing up on the farm made the family a very tight-knit group. “Not only were we a family, but we all worked together on a daily basis, whether it was milking cows or harvesting in the fields. It was a relationship that extended beyond family. We all relied on each other for it to be successful,” he said. “It taught me a lot of good values about how to work together, how to get along, see the goal and be on the same team.”
In addition to Fran’s sons Paul and Andrew, his other four children have remained involved with agriculture in their own ways. Daughter Ann Tauzell and son Mike are both agriculture teachers at Forest Lake High School; daughter Katie Crowley is an agriculture teacher at the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture High School in Vadnais Heights and son Mark is a fifth grade teacher at Lino Lakes Elementary.
Breakfast on the Farm
The Miron family is known for hosting large events on the farm, something it does every five years or so. However, this will be the first time it has held a breakfast event, and the first time it has hired a catering company: Chris Cakes, out of Iowa, will serve pancakes and sausage. If the supplies of pancakes and sausage run out, don’t fret: there will also be ice cream and cheese curds.
Historically, the farm has also offered school tours of the farm six to eight times each year. “We might have a grandparent bring a grandchild, and years later, those kids are bringing their kids to the farm. We hope there are memories created and that people have an opportunity to learn what we do here,” Fran said.
The event will feature hayrides, milking demonstrations, face painting, photos with a calf and more. In addition to celebrating the Miron family farm, the event will also celebrate the Washington/Ramsey Farm Bureau’s 100th anniversary.
Washington/Ramsey Farm Bureau celebrates 100th anniversary
Miron, who is currently Washington County’s Commissioner for District 1, has also served as president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau, which has around 1,500 members. The Farm Bureau’s purpose is to promote agriculture and agricultural products by donating money and resources to philanthropic events. Members often host tours on their farms and have also donated books about agriculture to schools and libraries.
“We help people understand what farmers do and the work that is involved in getting products from farm to table,” Miron explained. “Washington and Ramsey counties are positioned in a unique way, being so close to the metro area. We are trying to help tell the agriculture story to a more urbanizing population. Of course, everyone consumes those products, so helping people know what goes into them so we don’t take that work and that process for granted is an important thing we try to do.”
For more information about Breakfast on the Farm, search Breakfast on the Farm-hosted by Miron Family on Facebook.
