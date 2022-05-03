The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has recovered two bodies over the weekend after a boating tragedy on Big Marine Lake in Scandia over the weekend.
Around 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, authorities responded to a 911 call after witnesses reported boaters in distress on the north side of the lake. Witnesses said the boat, occupied by two adult males, lost control shortly after departing the landing and the men were ejected. Bystanders heard the males calling for help and took their boats out to assist, however the men could not be located.
The Washington County rescue dive team and water recovery team, along with rescue partners from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Minnesota State Patrol, conducted an extensive search of the area and located the body of an adult male shortly after 7 p.m. Crews continued their search for the second male well past midnight before weather conditions became too hazardous to continue. The Washington County water recovery team resumed their search early Saturday afternoon, and the second male boater was recovered just before 4 p.m.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased males as 45-year-old Richard Thomas Gannon of Centerville and 55-year-old Tony Randall Boyce of Hugo. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
