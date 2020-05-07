When hitting the water, the DNR’s asks boaters to practice the following guidelines:
•Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet. This includes at places such as fuel stations and community docks, and it means no beaching or tying up to other boats.
•Boat only with people in your immediate household.
•Boat close to home. Travel to and from the access site without making other stops.
•When fueling, wash your hands as you would when fueling a car. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
•When launching and loading your boat, give people ahead of you plenty of time and space to finish launching or loading before you approach.
•Keep in mind water-access site conditions may be different than in previous years. DNR-managed accesses are open, but spring maintenance is not completed.
•If you have been diagnosed with or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing), stay home.
•Know what’s open. To see what DNR-managed sites are available, go to dnr.state.mn.us/covid-19 or call the DNR information center at 651-296-6157 or 888 646-6367.
Source: Minnesota DNR
