CENTERVILLE —The City Council has effectively daggered the Belleville Landing Apartments project through lack of a supermajority vote on a key component of paperwork needed for its survival.
The council was in the middle of its discussion at the May 26 council meeting and on the way to taking action on four items needed to advance the project when technical difficulties abruptly ended the Zoom meeting.
On June 3, the council continued the meeting at its first in-person meeting at City Hall since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
On the table were four resolutions for the Belleville Landing Apartments, a four-story, 103-unit apartment building on Lot 2, Block 2 of the Rehbein Commercial property proposed by Apollo Development.
The four resolutions were a Comprehensive Plan amendment to rezone the site of the proposed Belleville Landing Apartments from commercial to residential; the first reading of an ordinance rezoning the site of the Belleville Landing Apartments from B-2 Main Street Commercial to R-3 High Density Residential; a CUP for a planned unit development (PUD) for Belleville Landing; and a site plan review for that development. The Planning and Zoning Commission had voted 5-2 in favor of recommending the Comprehensive Plan amendment, rezoning and site plan review.
Although council voted 3-2 (council members Russ Koski and Steve King opposed) in favor of the project and to amend the Comprehensive Plan, the action failed for lack of a 4-1 vote, or a supermajority. By law, amendments to the Comprehensive Plan require a supermajority vote. The remaining three actions were all contingent on the passage of the Comprehensive Plan amendment and were, therefore, denied.
“The Planning and Zoning Commission zoned that area as commercial, council accepted it as commercial, I think it is best as commercial and the people support it as commercial,” King said. “People wanted commercial so they wouldn't have to drive a long way for it. We wouldn't get the number of police calls to a commercial enterprise, compared to a residential area,” he said. “This is what the people said they wanted,” King said.
Council Member Darrin Mosher said he was on the fence, but after living in the city for a long time and seeing no offers come for that land, this apartment proposal has been the first offering on that land, and that is significant, Mosher said. “I'd like to review the height of this thing a little bit, but other than that, I'm in favor of having it,” he said.
“In my 10 years of dealing with the city, this is the most difficult decision I've had to make,” Koski said. “The city belongs to the people and its businesses. We're taking a piece of limited commercial property that we have and turning it into residential. If we turn this valuable commercial property into residential, we won't have a lot of that commercial property left,” Koski said.
Comprehensive plans and zoning codes are tools that cities use to come up with land use plans, he said. Koski said he learned that if a property is zoned for a particular use, the landowner can use it for that purpose and the city can't stop it. “Taking the emotion out of it, any city belongs to the people. My job is to listen to the folks and do the best I can. I heard overwhelmingly from folks. People aren't against an apartment, but most people feel we have a lot of other needs than an apartment — like a restaurant. That's what dictated where I went with all of this,” Koski said.
“As an elected official, I have a fiduciary responsibility for people to make the best financial decision I can for the people,” Mayor D. Love said. The city could wait for something else to come to that site, but right now the city has a bird in hand that is worth two in the bush, he said.
“The vast majority of people who have said negative things about this project are not citizens of our city,” the mayor said. “That doesn't negate their voices, but if we lose this project, I think this building will go up in Lino Lakes and not very far from us. So it will have the same impact, right across the street from us, right in our neighborhood. The one difference is that tax gain will not be to the benefit of our citizens,” Love said.
“The people complaining the most have the most to gain by us not passing this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.