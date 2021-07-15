Author Bruce Houle presents his in-depth genealogical research

The Hugo Historical Commission, along with the Don Marier History Group, recently welcomed author Bruce Houle to talk about the history and people of Hugo and Centerville. Houle is the author of “The Michel Houle Family of Centerville,” a genealogical study that extensively outlines the history of the Houle family, which settled in the Hugo/Centerville area in the 1800s.
“The Houle book is pretty much the bible of Centerville, Hugo, Oneka Township genealogy,” said Hugo Historical Commission member Craig Moen.
The Village of Hugo, located within Oneka Township, was settled in the 1850s by people of mostly French and French Canadian descent. The township took its name from Oneka Lake and the Dakota word “onakan,” which means to strike or knock off, a method of harvesting rice the Dakota people practiced.
Houle now lives in Montana and continues to work on his research, which has extended over a period of more than 50 years. His book connects the family history of many families in the Hugo/Centerville area together. Accompanied by photographs, information and family trees, it helps many people living in Hugo with French Canadian descent to put their own genealogical puzzles together.
“My research still goes on,” says Houle. “My idea was to find what was missing (after his publication), and I’m still working on that in my family tree.”
Houle has utilized the PRDH-IGD, a database that contains over 2.5 million records for people and history in Quebec and French Canada from 1621-1849. Through his years of contact with this organization to translate documents, conduct DNA tests and hunt down misfiled information, Houle has created an impressive collection of his family’s history that outlines a significant portion of Centerville and Hugo history.
He is currently looking for someone’s help to digitize all of the information so that it can be saved and shared much easier.
“I would like to find a techie person, family-related, to scan these documents and insert them into the database for all to read, copy and enjoy,” Houle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.