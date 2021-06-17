Area chiropractor selected as Good Neighbor of the Year

The secret’s out! This year’s Hugo Good Neighbor of the Year’s identity has been revealed.
2021 was the first time in 20 years Dr. Bill Barrett has ridden in the Good Neighbor Days parade; up until this year, he has helped with parade corner patrol.
Barrett, a Lino Lakes resident, has owned Hugo Chiropractic Clinic since 1978. He originally thought he wanted to be a teacher, but quickly decided chiropractic care was his calling at the age of 19, when he injured his lower back while working in construction over the summer.
He was attracted to opening his own business in Hugo because of its small-town feel. “When I first came to Hugo, Hugo had a little tiny City Hall that was open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and closed on Friday … Marvin LaValle was mayor, and he would ride into town on his tractor, run in to grab the mail or sign something in City Hall, and then get back on his tractor,” Barrett recalled.
At the time, the town’s population was maybe 2,800. There was a part-time dentist in town a couple of times a week, and there were no chiropractors in sight. One of the charms of the small town was the power of word of mouth.
“I really didn’t have to buy any advertising. In a small town, good or bad, people are going to talk about you,” he explained.
For 43 years, Dr. Barrett has helped Hugo residents as well as residents of surrounding cities, including White Bear Lake, Centerville, Lino Lakes, Forest Lake, Scandia and Marine on St. Croix, with their chiropractic needs.
“Even though I have given something to the community, I feel like I have gotten a lot more back, and that’s why I have stayed here,” he said. “A lot of my longtime patients have become friends. You get to know people.”
Barrett is no stranger to volunteerism. He was a member of the Hugo Lions Club for at least 20 years and is also one of the founding members of the Hugo Business Association. “I grew up in a large family, and my parents taught us to volunteer, step up, do stuff,” he said.
When Hugo Lion Katie Riopel called to tell him the news, Barrett thought it was a joke.
“I know probably 90% of the people who have won this award in the past. They do a lot more than I do,” he said. “I feel like I’m part of an elite crowd … I’m in good company.”
After more than four decades of caring for this community, Barrett still thoroughly enjoys what he does for a living and has no plans to retire anytime soon.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
