While searching for property for his newly established business, Chris Ellis stumbled upon Applecrest Orchards and decided it would be perfect.
Stillwater residents Chris Ellis and his wife Shelli purchased the property and business, located at 7306 24th Ave. N. in Hugo, in November 2019.
“We were looking for property, but not necessarily an orchard,” Chris recalled. “It worked out as a beautiful scenario, both to bring the orchard back to life and keep it running as a business and then at the same time team up on the engineering side.”
In January, Chris launched AI Grow LLC, which develops control systems for greenhouse automation. Both businesses are full-time endeavors for Chris. He described Applecrest Orchards as the “family business” and AI Grow as the “office” or “day job.” Applecrest Orchards has one full-time employee, a few volunteers and, currently, an intern. AI Grow has six employees.
Shelli is the creative director for the orchard, as her graphic design and photography skills have been put to good use.
Applecrest Orchards has been around since 1985 and had a few different owners. The 10 1/2-acre property boasts about 1,400 trees surrounding an 1884 farmhouse. Chris and Shelli purchased the orchard from Dave Graetzer, who bought the property back in 2003.
Chris explained that as part of the purchase, Graetzer agreed to serve as a mentor for the first season. Although the property is under new ownership, there are no big changes in store for the first year of operation.
“We want to pick up where Dave left off,” said Applecrest volunteer Rachel March. “We are not trying to recreate the wheel; we are just trying to continue with the family orchard experience.”
Chris added, “We want to put a lot of emphasis on community. We are very proud and honored to be here. Everyone we have met has been extremely supportive, so we want to deliver for them.”
Customers will find 33 varieties of apples at Applecrest along with pears, heirloom pumpkins and squash, frozen apple pies, caramel apples, jams, jellies and more. In addition to selling goods from Minnesota businesses, customers can also purchase house-brand treats, as Shelli obtained her cottage food license.
The business will open to the public for a soft opening Aug. 29 and a grand opening Sept. 5. Customers can stop by from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends or by appointment. The plan is to also have food trucks at the orchard on Saturdays.
Applecrest Orchards has a presence at the Shoreview Farmers Market from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays (through Oct. 13) and the White Bear Lake Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays (through Oct. 30).
For more information about Applecrest Orchards, visit applecrestorchards.com. For more information on AI Grow, visit aigrowllc.com.
