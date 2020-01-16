Ninety-three more single-family homes may be coming to Hugo.
The City Council unanimously approved a planned unit development (PUD) and preliminary plat for Rice Lake Reserves, which is proposed to be located near the Diamond Point East and West neighborhoods, north of Egg Lake Road/County Road 8 and east of Goodview Avenue North.
Community Development Director Rachel Juba explained that the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of both items, subject to some conditions. “They generally liked the layout of the development, but there was one commissioner who felt the 55-foot-wide lots were too small for a two-story home.”
About 75% of the homes in the development would be two-story, single-family homes, while the remaining structures would be one-story, villa-style products. A trail throughout the development and sidewalks is proposed as well as an outdoor neighborhood gathering space. An HOA would not be responsible for lawn care, but residents would have the option to purchase service a la carte. The HOA will also maintain the stormwater reuse system in a manner similar to other developments the city has approved before.
Councilman Mike Miron asked whether the city has any other developments that have 55-foot-wide lots. Juba explained that Adelaide Landing has 55-foot-wide lots as well as the same villa product.
Councilwoman Becky Petryk wanted to know what the homes would be sold for. Mark Guenther, of Fenway Land Company, said homes would likely be priced between $350,000 and $450,000. “This development really utilizes the land, conserves the wetlands and provides, hopefully, a more affordable product for a lot of different buyers,” he said.
Petryk also wanted to know what the HOA would be responsible for. Guenther explained that the HOA would maintain any common space, entrance features, landscaping and monuments in the community.
