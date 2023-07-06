Annual Fete des Lacs logo contest winners named

Over 135 entries participated in this year’s Fete des Lacs logo contest. A middle school and elementary school entry were selected for first place, as well as two second-place winners and two honorable mentions.
The logo competition not only offers youth the chance to show off their artistic talents, but to have the opportunity to win a cash prize.
“This is a wonderful part of our city celebration,” said Lonni Olson, a member of the volunteer Fete des Lacs Committee.
Students at Centerville Elementary and Centennial Middle School were eligible to participate in the contest. Logo designs had to pay homage to this year’s theme, “A Blast from the Past.”
At Centennial Middle School, Alaina Raymond won first place; the second-place winner was Leah Young, and Annalise Vue-Xiong received honorable mention.
At Centerville Elementary School, Morgan Swanson won first place; the second-place winner was Sydney Twohy, and Eleanor Renberg received honorable mention.
First-place winners won $100 and will have their logos featured on event flyers and run T-shirts. Second place winners received $50, and honorable mentions won $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.