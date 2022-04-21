HUGO — Despite some delays caused by ongoing supply chain shortages, the public works department has begun its transition from the old facility on 137th Street N. to its new building on 140th Street.
Dirt started moving on the project back in September 2020. The public works department should be fully operational in the new building by the end of the first week of May, according to Public Works Director Scott Anderson.
“We are getting very, very close here. We have a final (21-page) punch list … So, there's still a lot of things that need to be done here,” he said.
The department has already begun to move things into the new building, and an information technology visit is planned for the last week of April. Most of the furniture is set to arrive the first week of May, but some items are on backorder for June.
The cost to expand the old building would have been “astronomical,” Anderson said, because the building was not designed to be easily expanded.
“The decision behind this building was based on not committing a future council to a bill,” Mayor Tom Weidt explained.
“A future council would have had to make a decision in 10 to 15 years of where to find a piece of land, where to build it, and it would have cost substantially more than this one's going to cost. I'm a firm believer in making decisions for 30 to 40 years out, and not five to 10 years out. I think that’s the short-term thinking that gets you in trouble.”
White Bear Area Schools has purchased the old building and 10-acre lot for $1 million. The district plans to use the building to house its grounds department. The public will still have access to Rice Lake Centre, the large meeting room the building.
Anderson said he is thankful the City Council supported the project and went to bid when it did, as the project could have cost a lot more. “When we bid it out in the summer of 2020, it was right after COVID-19 showed up. A lot of commercial construction just put the brakes on and all the contractors were very nervous because nobody knew what was going to happen,” Anderson recalled. The city was expecting to receive nine bids, but received double that. The final low bid came in at $9.25 million.
A representative of Ebert Construction, the general contractor for the project, said that if the project went out for bids today, it likely would cost an additional $2 million to complete.
The 60,612-square-foot building has several offices, including an office space for Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a conference room, wash bay, men’s and women’s locker rooms, several restrooms, a vehicle maintenance area and dedicated shop areas. Those shop areas include a park shop, utility shop, street shop, welding/fabrication shop and project shop. The building also features a large break/lunchroom with a full kitchen, lots of cabinet space and an outdoor patio.
“The most exciting part of this is to be able to have everything in one place so there's never any confusion as to where you're going to get something. It'll all be here,” Anderson said. “Right now, the bases of both of our water towers are full of stuff. All of our well houses have things in them that really aren't meant to be in them; we are just using it as extra storage, so to be able to bring all that stuff under one roof, that’s the biggest thing.”
A notable difference between the old facility and the new is the amount of natural light. The old facility has no windows, with the exception of a few small windows on doors, whereas the new facility has large windows throughout the entirety of the building.
Another thing Anderson said he is looking forward to is the 3,600-square-foot salt storage shed. “The ability to have a pile of sand out of the elements that is not frozen solid is going to be a huge benefit when we have water main breaks and things that come up in the winter,” he said.
The large facility will allow the department to store mostly everything indoors, another added benefit. The design of the building to allow for future expansion was intentional.
“We are not building it for us today, we are building for the next generation that comes down here and the next generation of residents of Hugo,” Anderson said. That explains the use of an exterior movable walls in the building. “This wall on the north side of this area is sitting on a foundation and a knee wall. Say, 40 years from now we want to add on to (the building): it is as easy as taking those walls, tipping them off, moving them out onto another foundation, and then putting another roof over the top of it because these columns and that beam support everything.”
Weidt said, “I think this is going to be a great asset for the city for decades and decades to come.”
The landscaping around the building remains to be completed. Once it is finished, the public will be invited to a ribbon-cutting and open house, likely in late July or early August.
