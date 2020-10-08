Adelaide Landing park named

HUGO — Following discussion at two Parks Commission meetings and two City Council meetings, the new park in the Adelaide Landing development officially has a name.
The City Council unanimously voted Sept. 21 to name the new park Arcand Park in tribute to Arthur Arcand, who once owned and farmed the land where Adelaide Landing is located.
The item was originally on the council’s consent agenda for the Sept. 8 meeting, but action was delayed pending further discussion. Mayor Tom Weidt and Council Member Chuck Haas said they would both like to see the item go back to the Parks Commission for further discussion. The Parks Commission had recommended the new park be called Adelaide Landing Park.
At the Sept. 21 meeting, Parks Planner Shayla Denaway explained that the city received input from residents by mail, email, phone and social media on the name. Some name suggestions included: Arcand Park, Arthur Arcand Park, Adelaide Angels Park, Dragonfly Park, Heron Ridge City Park and Kangaroo Crossing.
Ultimately, the Parks Commission decided to stick with its original choice, Adelaide Landing Park, and name the sports field after Arthur Arcand. The item was once again on the council’s consent agenda for Sept. 21 but pulled off again at the request of Haas for further discussion.
“It seems to me that we have a pretty vibrant historical society, and we do a lot to maintain some connection with our past. I think we should keep that in mind when we name our parks,” Haas said. “I think we ought to seriously consider maintaining a historical connection between our park names and our city residents who have been here for decades and generations.”
Haas added that several Arcands have not only made great contributions to the city, but have been and continue to be community service volunteers. In addition, he said, several of them have served in the military.
Weidt said, “The farming community needs to have that respect when it is time for them to move on and they sell off their land. They get acknowledged through time that they were there and they made a difference. There have been a lot of Arcands in town that have made contributions to the city, served in the military and done all sorts of things. I think honoring their heritage by naming the entire park after them is a nice move.”
Weidt said although the city has some neighborhood parks that are named after developments, this park will serve multiple developments (Adelaide Landing, Country Ponds, Birch Tree Ponds, Pine View Meadows and Beaver Ponds).
“I don’t want to give the impression to other neighborhoods that that park is for Adelaide Landing and that they are not supposed to use it,” he said, noting that it will be an amenity for the whole city to enjoy.
Council Member Phil Klein said he agreed that Arcand Park would be a “fitting name” for the park. “We need to have some type of nostalgia with this park. The naming also provides a small-town, community feel, and people move here for that reason … I think it would be a shame for us to abandon the generations that have been here all of these years and developed this community to what it is today.”
Council Member Mike Miron suggested if maintaining history and heritage in the city is one of the city’s priorities, perhaps the council, and other commissions, should take another look at the naming policy and provide more guidance for future parks.
The council also directed city staff to install some sort of historical marker in the park so people can read about the Arcands and learn the history of the land the park sits on.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.