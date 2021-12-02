HUGO — The residents of Adelaide Landing are back at it again this holiday season in an effort to spread the joy of the season and assist the local food shelf.
Chris DuFresne, president of the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf, is one of the masterminds behind the effort within the Adelaide Landing neighborhood, located north of 130th Street and immediately east of Hwy. 61 in Hugo.
It all started last year when DuFresne and his wife were trying to think of something to do for the holidays that would give people a safe way to celebrate the season during the pandemic.
As a result, 27 neighborhood families decorated their front yards with themes that revolved around a Christmas movie or song.
“So many people seemed to appreciate it, and we raised money and collected food for the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf,” DuFresne said. “It was a win-win.”
Even more homes — 35 to be exact — are involved this year. Each family has selected a theme that revolves around a Christmas movie, book or song. Visitors can drive through the neighborhood and try to guess the theme, and scan a QR code on a sign in front of each home to see if they guessed right. While checking their answer, they can also make a donation to the food shelf.
“We are asking for financial donations because the food shelf can buy 10 times as much food through Second Harvest Heartland compared to what food costs at the grocery store,” DuFresne explained.
Financial contributions are especially important this year, as the need is expected to only go up. “We are seeing more and more need as 2021 progresses, with more new clients each week,” DuFresne said. “We anticipate the need will continue to grow due to higher prices for food, heating, gasoline and more. We are here to help anybody in need.”
Jason Strate and his wife, Sarah, were not planning to put up any decorations last year, but decided to do so in order to support the food shelf. They had so much fun with last year’s display, they are doing it again this year. All of their decorations center around the movie “Elf.”
“I'm looking forward to seeing everyone's version two of their holiday decorations. For nearly all of us, last year's decorations were all brand new and a work in progress,” Strate explained.
“This year, many folks are adding just a little bit more decorations,” he noted. “It's great to see this as an ongoing tradition, because it brings a lot of us together to talk about our decorations.”
To learn more about the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf, or to donate, visit hugofoodshelf.org.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
