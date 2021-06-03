45th annual Good Neighbor Days right around corner

After a one-year hiatus, neighbors can rejoice! Good Neighbor Days is a go, and right around the corner.
This year’s Good Neighbor Days, scheduled for June 11-13, marks the 45th annual celebration. While many popular attractions remain this year, some new attractions have also been added to the docket.
Good Neighbor Days (GND) is sure to offer something for everybody with traditions such as the parade, beer garden, carnival rides, inflatables and fireworks. Other highlights include face painting, pony rides, bags tournament, craft vendor fair, live music, the Backyard Ribfest and more.
This year’s GND theme is “Decades of Fun ... And More to Come.” It’s a fitting theme, given the resilience of the Hugo community. Whether it’s a tornado or a pandemic, Hugo weathers it together as a community.
One change residents will notice this year is that the Hugo Lions Club will not operate its concession stand during the celebration. However, the Centerville Lions will bring its food trailer. Other food trucks and area businesses will offer food and beverages, including WiseGuys Pizza, MGM Wine & Spirits, Smug Pug Food Truck, Cora’s Wings Food Truck and Sager’s Liquor Bloody Mary Bar.
Also new this year will be a demonstration from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.
Live music performances will include Austin Healy on Friday and Uncle Chunk on Saturday night.
For a full schedule of events or more information, visit goodneighbordays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.