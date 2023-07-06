This year’s Fete des Lacs “Festival of Lakes” marks the 32nd annual celebration in Centerville. While many popular attractions remain this year, some new events have been added to the docket. The festival is scheduled from July 11-16.
This year’s theme is “Blast from the Past.”
The 2023 grand marshals are Tom and MaryLou Wilharber. (See full story on page X.)
Traditions such as Music in the Park, Public Safety Night, Bald Eagle Water Ski Show, kickball, softball and cornhole tournaments, fireworks, 5K/8K/Kids Run, Paddle des Lacs, KidsFest and the annual parade will return. The fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. on Friday at Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park.
The medallion hunt will return in the same format as last year. The Fete des Lacs committee created small, etched plexiglass medallions, about the size of a large keychain. One random person at the first four days of Fete des Lacs events will receive a medallion by participating in that evening’s event. The events are as follows:
• Tuesday, July 11 - Opening Ceremony & Music in the Park
• Wednesday, July 12 - Public Safety Night
• Thursday, July 13 - Main Street Market & Water Ski Show
• Friday, July 14 - “KidsDance” Interactive DJ for families
The medallion can then be turned into Centerville City Hall for a $100 prize.
There will also be a number of new events this year. Karl Achilles will perform a magic show and trick showcase on Saturday afternoon, and the Jake Nelson Band will perform Saturday night.
Food and dessert from Carbone’s Pizzeria and Sweet Infusion Bakery will be available at Hidden Spring Park Tuesday, July 11; Lions concessions will be available at St. Genevieve’s Parish Community Center Wednesday, July 12; Food, farm and artisan vendors will be featured in the Main Street Market next to Centerville Elementary Thursday, July 13; and the Lions concessions stand and food trucks will be available Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.
