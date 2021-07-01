30th annual Fȇte des Lacs boasts ‘Honoring Centerville Heroes’ theme

This year's Fȇte des Lacs “Festival of Lakes” marks the 30th annual celebration in Centerville. While many popular attractions remain this year, some new events have also been added to the docket. The festival is scheduled from July 13-18.
The celebration is sure to offer something for everybody with traditions such as Music in the Park, a medallion hunt, Bald Eagle Water Ski Show, kickball and softball tournaments, fireworks, Run des Lacs 5K/8K/Kids Run, Paddle des Lacs, KidsFest and the annual parade.
Public Safety Night (from 6 to 8 p.m. July 14) staples will be back, including touch-a-truck (police cars, firetrucks, ambulance), DIY first aid kits, K-9-unit demonstration, Life Link III helicopter landing, fire trailer and drone demonstrations. The fun will happen at St. Genevieve’s Parish Community Center.
A new event this year will be the Ninja Anywhere course from 12-5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18. With the purchase of an all-day wristband, kids can try exciting challenges including the warped wall, hamster wheel, floating boards, trapeze bars, floating monkey bars, climbing ropes, ninja rings and a rock climbing wall. Some more advanced challenges will also be available, including quad steps, balance beams, rolling pipes, stepping stones, teeter-totter, springboard, Bosu bouncers and crawl tunnels.
Also new this year will be the Main Street Market from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Food, farm and artisan vendors will have items for sale next to Centerville Elementary. Attendees can also check out the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show on Centerville Lake afterwards at 7 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Honoring Centerville Heroes.” After the past year and a half, festival organizers wanted to give a nod to frontline workers and those who gave so much during a time of need.
For a full schedule of events or more information, visit http://fetedeslacs.org/event-schedule.
