This is the opening week of the 94th session of the Minnesota Legislature. Members take oaths of office and elect leaders and officers.
Sen. Heather Gustafson
Minnesota Senate
District 36
651-296-1253
I look forward to getting to work for our community in my first year as your state senator. I will have the honor of serving as Vice Chair of the Education Finance Committee and will also serve on the Ag and Rural Development Committee and the Jobs and Economic Development Committee.
My top priority is providing our schools with the resources they need for students, families, and staff to succeed. I’ve seen what happens when the state doesn’t do its job - it means cuts to programs, bigger class sizes, and higher property taxes. The state must fulfill its responsibility for the education of our children, and that means funding mental health and fully funding special education.
People also should feel safe in their community. I support increased funding for our local police departments, as well as support for victims of domestic violence, and additional community mental health resources to make sure everyone has access to the help they may need.
It’s also time for sensible tax relief, especially for our senior citizens living on a fixed income. We will take a strong look at making changes to help them, as well as other measures that could provide relief for those who need it most.
Minnesotans believe in protecting rights, not taking them away. I will work with my colleagues to protect reproductive rights this year, because everyone deserves autonomy over their own body and freedom from government overreach in our medical decisions.
The budget forecast makes it clear we can afford to do some big things this year for Minnesota, but unfortunately too often in the past the legislature has failed to do its job. I was elected to deliver results, not gridlock, and that’s my promise to our community. I look forward to getting to work in St. Paul, and I encourage my new constituents to reach out to my office with any questions, comments, or concerns. It is my honor to serve as your voice in the Senate, and I look forward to hearing from you.
Rep. Matt Norris
Minnesota House of Representatives
District 32 B
651-297-9001
My top priority for 2023 is bringing our tax dollars home and investing in infrastructure for our district: fixing Highway 65, getting a water treatment facility for Lexington, and addressing the $80 million maintenance backlog at the National Sports Center.
With a projected budget surplus of $17.6 billion, Minnesotans expect us to do all we can to make sure workers and families can succeed. We need bold, but responsible, action that will set Minnesota on a path to prosperity for decades and keep our economy growing by building a state that works better for everyone.
The surplus offers us a chance to make historic investments in our public schools that will boost student achievement and teacher pay, increase access to mental health resources, and reduce local property taxes. We should also fix our care economy by taking steps to reduce the cost of health care and child care—two of the biggest budget items for many families—while making sure all Minnesota workers have access to paid family and sick leave.
These investments should be paired with tax cuts, including increasing the Working Family Tax Credit, creating a state child tax credit, and eliminating the tax on social security benefits.
The bulk of the projected budget surplus is one-time money. The focus with those dollars should be leaving Minnesota a legacy for decades to come. Building affordable housing and retrofitting public buildings to make them more energy efficient are examples of worthwhile investments that will save the state money in the long run.
Minnesota voters also made it clear through the election that, whatever their personal beliefs may be, they do not want government involved in their reproductive health choices. I support efforts to reflect this will of the voters in Minnesota law.
I care deeply about the challenges the residents of Blaine and Lexington face in an economy that too often is tilted against them. I’m committed to taking decisive action that makes a positive difference for Minnesotans today and in the decades to come.
Rep. Elliott Engen
Minnesota House of Representatives
District 36A
651-202-8702 (C)
As Assistant Minority Leader for the house Republicans, I look forward to building relationships with DFL colleagues to find ways to make Minnesota an affordable and safe place to live, work, and raise a family.
Recently, we learned that the state has a $17.6 billion surplus. Now is the time to allow Minnesotans to grow their own savings accounts instead of the state government’s. With record inflation, rising costs, and economic uncertainty, it’s time to cut taxes for Main Street businesses and working families across the state, and abide by our promise to eliminate the tax on social security for our seniors. I am hopeful that we can end this tax at the beginning of session.
As a member of the Public Safety Committee, I will prioritize law enforcement recruitment, retention, and mental health resources to combat record crime in the metro and surrounding suburbs. Supporting our police and first responders is the first step in fostering safer communities for all.
I will also advocate for school safety programs and an increased focus on mental health services for our students.
As a new member, it is my commitment to stay transparent and accountable to the voters I work for, and I look forward to having regular communication with you through Town Halls and office hours.
With any questions or concerns, feel free to contact by phone or email.
Thank you for allowing me to serve you in St. Paul.
Sen. Karin Housley
Minnesota Senate District 33
Sen.Karin.Housley@
senate.mn.
As 2022 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on unfinished business from the previous Legislative Session and consider our priorities as we head into 2023 with a budget year on the horizon. I’ve heard the concerns of families across the district—inflation, the surplus, crime, and the healthcare staffing crisis are all on their minds. Though leadership has changed in the Senate, Minnesotans are looking for Legislators to work together in addressing these issues to move our state forward.
Since 2023 is a budget year, the top priority will be addressing inflation and the disbursement of the historic $17.6 billion surplus. This number is clear evidence of the constant over-taxation of Minnesotans. Families are suffering at the hands of inflation and are concerned about a possible recession. This year’s work will call for bipartisan solutions that responsibly utilize the surplus, while providing much-needed tax relief to families across the state.
Many families are also concerned about the uptick in crimes across the state. Despite challenging factors, law enforcement officers have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe. As a Legislature, we must listen to our officers and their concerns. It is important that we continue to support law enforcement, ensure continued transparency and accountability in prosecution decisions, and hold judges and prosecutors accountable when it comes to sentencing violent criminals. Families across the state deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities.
There have also been large gaps left in the long-term care workforce, and the shortages have not gone unnoticed. These facilities serve our most vulnerable citizens, and we need to provide them support as they address the staffing crisis. Everyone across the state deserves access to high-quality medical care and services. We attempted to address this problem last year, and it’s time we revisit the issue.
It is so important that we address last year’s unfinished business, while also prioritizing the needs of families across the state. I’m confident that in doing so, our Legislature will come together with bipartisan solutions that address the everyday problems facing Minnesotans.
Rep. Kelly Moller
Minnesota House of Representatives
District 40A
651-296-0141
This coming legislative session, lawmakers have an incredible opportunity to make bold, overdue progress on the priorities we value as Minnesotans. I’m excited to serve as chair of the House Public Safety Committee where I’ll work to ensure every Minnesotan can be safe throughout their community. By advancing innovative and proven criminal justice strategies, delivering funding for law enforcement and first responders, and listening to victims, survivors, and others impacted, we can address the crime concerns on people’s minds right now, while making Minnesota a safer state over the long term.
We just marked the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, and since then, countless other senseless tragedies have occurred in schools, workplaces, movie theaters, nightclubs, and other locations where everyone should feel safe. The status quo is unacceptable, and delivering meaningful action to address our gun violence crisis is one of my top priorities. Background checks, red flag laws, and requirements around safe storage and reporting of stolen firearms are just a few of the actions Minnesotans are calling for to help ensure firearms aren’t in the hands of those who shouldn’t possess them.
This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a half-century of precedent guaranteeing the right to an abortion. While a 1990s state Supreme Court ruling currently protects abortion rights in Minnesota, as we learned with the Dobbs decision, the right for women to have autonomy over their own health care decisions can’t be left to judicial precedent, and ought to be enshrined into law.
While receiving an excellent education, students deserve strong emotional and social support as they grow and develop. I plan on renewing my effort to help the state more effectively collaborate with school districts to address the unique mental health needs of our students, including suicide prevention strategies.
There are plenty of other priorities Minnesotans are counting on us to deliver, too, including investments in our schools, economic security for working families, making health care more affordable, protecting our democracy, addressing climate change, and much more. I look forward to engaging with community members as we do this important work, together.
Sen. Judy Seeberger
Minnesota Senate District 41
651-297-8060
sen.judy.seeberger@
senate.mn
My top priorities for the 2023 legislative session are to ease the burden of inflation and lower costs for seniors and working families, strengthen opportunity in Minnesota schools, and work for safe, thriving communities. Our state’s historic budget surplus demonstrates that we have the resources needed to do all of those items and more. It also shows that gridlock and division left billions of dollars on the bottom line from the last legislative session, rather than doing something to improve Minnesotans’ lives. That kind of inaction is unacceptable, and is one of the most important reasons I ran for office this year.
I believe the legislature’s first priority should be eliminating the tax on Socials Security benefits so that seniors are not taxed on benefits they earned through hard work throughout their time in the workforce. I also believe we need to take action to lower the cost of childcare and healthcare so that families can thrive.
Minnesota’s schools have faced incredible challenges due to COVID-19. I saw them as a parent and as a classroom teacher. I believe we need to take the opportunity to bring back career and technical education, to ensure we are no longer 50th in the nation in the ratio of students to school counselors and provide greater mental health services to our kids.
Finally, we need to address public safety by ensuring local police, fire and EMS have the resources they need. Serving on a rural fire department and EMS unit makes it clear to me that we have a workforce crisis in all of our emergency and public safety professions, and we need pension reform, new resources, and fresh approaches to tackle those challenges.
Sen. John Marty
Minnesota Senate
District 40
651-296-5645
We must build a better future for all: Bold action on climate & affordable healthcare for everyone. An economy where people earn enough to support their families – with safe, secure housing and other necessities that many people struggle to pay for. Supporting schools, so they can address mental health challenges and help students learn. I’ll continue working for a government that is frugal & cost effective, focused on cost-saving prevention rather than expensive remedial programs.
When the new session begins in January, we have the opportunity to move Minnesota forward. As chair of the Senate Finance Committee, I am working to develop a state budget that reflects Minnesota values in meeting these challenges.
Most of the large budget balance is one-time money and cannot be used for ongoing budget items. Also, much of the ongoing funds are needed to address inflationary impacts, if we don’t want to go backwards in funding schools, the courts, and other public services. We need to be wise stewards of public resources in good times and bad.
I am authoring legislation that would repeal the state law prohibiting state budget forecasts from factoring-in inflation for expenditure projections. No business would intentionally distort their budget forecasts this way. Neither should state government.
Public safety and prevention of gun violence is an urgent priority. And this year, I hope we can finally pass my legislation to prevent catalytic converter theft.
In addition to pushing important legislation on these and numerous other issues, we need to ensure a responsible political process. I am working to address flaws in the past legislative procedures to increase transparency and accountability. For example, there is a growing practice of putting multiple, unrelated policies into so-called “garbage bills.” These bills violate the state constitution. It is time to address this problem, and I will do my best to fix it.
I am honored by the opportunity to represent you. I welcome hearing your questions and concerns.
Rep. Brion Curran
Minnesota House of Representatives
District 36B
651-343-7023
First, I want to thank the residents of House District 36B for trusting me to bring community concerns to St. Paul. It is an honor and privilege to serve, and I look forward to hearing more about what is important to you. I am grateful to be seated as Vice Chair of the Sustainable Infrastructure Committee in addition to serving on the Human Services Policy, Public Safety, and Judiciary Finance & Civil Law committees.
Heading into the 2023 Legislative Session, I am focusing on several issues I heard about from neighbors while campaigning. These include (but are not limited to) improvements to disability services, eliminating tax on Social Security, protections for the LGBTQ+ community, legalization of recreational cannabis, protecting reproductive rights, responsible management of our state budget, maximizing federal dollars to reduce state and local costs, funding public education to help reduce local property taxes, and improving our public safety systems to create safer communities for all. It is my goal to support legislation that allows for Minnesotans to thrive.
I look forward to serving our community over the next biennium and encourage you to reach out to me to discuss any issues you believe the state can help with. Should you need resources, I am happy to connect you with those who can assist. I am here to listen, learn, and deliver results for you.
Rep. Patti Anderson
Minnesota House of Representatives District 33A
Rep.Patti.Anderson@
651-296-3018
As a member of the Tax Committee, my top priority for the 2023 legislative session will be returning our state’s record-setting $17.6 billion surplus to Minnesotans. A surplus of this magnitude should not just be spent. Instead, it should be returned to the people in the form of one-time rebate checks, tax cuts, and the full elimination of the tax on social security. There is bipartisan support to end the tax on social security benefits, and I am hopeful that we can accomplish this quickly next session.
It’s important to note that $12 billion of the $17.6 billion surplus is one-time money which means this is not the time to grow government spending. We can spend part of the surplus on urgent needs facing our state. Public safety is one area where we should make investments. As crime continues to rise across the state, we must ensure law enforcement has the resources they need to keep our communities safe. However, we cannot spend more taxpayer dollars on growing our bureaucracy which would only put our state at risk for a deficit in the future.
I will also be serving on the Education Finance Committee. As we all know, our children have suffered academically from the school closures that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a state, we must find solutions to help our children get caught up so they can thrive and be successful.
Family budgets continue to be stretched thin by higher grocery, gas, and energy bills. Beyond public safety and K-12 education, we need to prioritize returning the surplus back to Minnesotans. I look forward to working with my colleagues to give families meaningful tax relief during this time of economic uncertainty.
