HUGO — Ketchup and mustard, Bert and Ernie, and … Hugo and the Golden Spike. Some things just naturally go together.
The Hunt for the Golden Spike is back in 2023. Hugo’s very own treasure hunt is a great way for Hugo residents to connect with the city’s parks and trails system. Back just in time for Good Neighbor Days, June 9-11, Spike will be found on public property somewhere within Hugo city limits. Courtesy of this year’s hunt sponsors, the lucky Spike finder will win a minimum of $600 in cash and, if a completed Golden Ticket is submitted, some great additional prizes, including gift cards and St. Paul Saints tickets.
Appearing for the first time in 2006, Hugo’s Centennial Year, Spike continues to commemorate the city’s early years as a railroad town. In 2006, Spike was an authentic rail spike; since then, it’s been a plastic tent peg painted gold by none other than Spike’s official painter: Galen Carlson, president of North Country Auto Body & Mechanical in Hugo.
Mathias Baden is the clue writer for the Golden Spike hunt 2023, Realtor with Edina Realty, former journalist, and current Lions Club International member. This is Baden’s second year writing the clues for the Golden Spike hunt.
Clues 1-3 and rules are included in the June 1 issue. Clue 4 will be posted at approximately 8 a.m. Friday, June 2, right here when the hunt officially begins.
Hello good neighbors, friends and lovers of Golden Spike
St. Valentine, Urho, Patty’s gone, and Easter/Lent
Winter lest spring are over, time to walk and hunt and bike
To readers’ Best Festival and Outdoor Event!
Follow law and rule, stay left of the great Hay Lake School
Our neighborhood is far south of a very Big Wood
Veer north of Oakies’ cakes, and right at the chain o’ lakes
Hugo Lions – this brood is again up to some good!
On your Golden Ticket you must get all of the brands
Remember when Hugo was just Plain ol’ gravel Sand?
We don’t! But it’s true and please don’t dig where it’s unplanned
Will you find the treasure lonely or need you more hands?
No damage be done, stop the raging Chicago fire
Stop before you get to Milwaukee water desire
Below Summit Avenue is where St. Paul stagecoaches stopped
This railroad went overland and here a stop plopped
What have Lions and clue writer got up their sleeves?
May a sweet Union for you, at a great park – stoppeth you!
Same rules, great prizes, good fun, and some teases
Credit the Heartland for all of these clues
• The first three treasure hunt clues were published in the 2023 Good Neighbor Days section of The Citizen’s June 1 edition. The clues are informational in nature only. The hunt officially begins at 8 a.m. Friday, June 2, with the posting of Clue #4, and not before.
• A new clue will be posted on The Citizen’s website (www.readthecitizen.com) at approximately 8 a.m. each day until the Golden Spike is declared found. The final clue will be posted at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, June 11, if necessary. (If you’re parked on our website, don’t forget to hit the refresh button to update the page!) Clues will be posted online only.
• The Citizen reserves the right to discontinue the hunt at any time if public property is destroyed. Shovels are not needed to find Spike.
• If you find the Golden Spike, immediately call the Spike Hotline (651-407-1255) to report where it was found and to identify the spike to qualify for a $600 minimum cash prize. A portion of the minimum cash prize will be presented immediately in the form of an instant cash prize. The Citizen will also award an additional $500 in cash to the Spike finder if they complete the “Golden Ticket” form officially stamped by all of the participating “Golden Ticket” 2023 Hunt for the Golden Spike sponsors. Those locations were published in the June 1 issue of The Citizen. No purchase is necessary to win, nor is it necessary to complete a “Golden Ticket” to win the minimum in cash prizes.
• The Citizen will also award $100 in gift cards or certificates good at sponsoring businesses to the Spike finder if he/she has a completed “Golden Ticket” form officially stamped by all of the individual sponsors of the 2023 Hunt for the Golden Spike. Copies of the Golden Ticket forms may be clipped from the June 1 edition of The Citizen, available at any of the sponsoring locations, or downloaded from The Citizen’s website (www.readthecitizen.com
).
• Official Golden Ticket sponsors are: City of Hugo, 14669 Fitzgerald Ave. N, Hugo (no stamp needed); Hugo American Legion, 5383 140th St. N., Hugo; Hugo Equipment Company, 13997 Forest Blvd. N., Hugo; and Wiseguys Pizza & Pub, 7095 20th Ave., Centerville.
• If the Spike is not found by noon on Sunday, June 11, all prize money and gift certificates will be donated to the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf.
• The completed Golden Ticket and the Golden Spike must be submitted to hunt organizers no later than 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, and at the same time the instant cash prize is awarded. Late Golden Tickets will not be accepted.
• If the Spike finder does not have a completed Golden Ticket, the $500 will be donated to the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf.
• 2023 Spike hunt maps are available from official sponsors while supplies last, and a digital copy may be found on The Citizen’s website. PLEASE NOTE: Spike is NOT hidden on private property.
• All contestants agree that The Citizen, Press Publications, the City of Hugo, the Hugo Lions Club, Golden Ticket sponsors and their respective affiliate companies, parents, subsidiaries, advertising representatives and agents will have no liability whatsoever, and will be held harmless by contestants of any injuries, losses or damages of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prizes or participation in this contest.
• Except where legally prohibited, by accepting the prize the winner grants permission for The Citizen, Press Publications and those acting under its authority to use his or her name, photograph and/or likeness for advertising and/or publicity.
• All contest rules and decisions are final. Employees of Press Publications and their immediate family members are not eligible to win. Be sure to visitwww.readthecitizen.com
or scan the QR Code on the Golden Spike page in the June 1 issue of the Citizen throughout the contest period for daily clues and to find out if the Spike has been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.