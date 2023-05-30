Golden ticket

The Citizen will award an additional $500 in cash to the Spike finder if they complete the “Golden Ticket” form officially stamped by all of the participating “Golden Ticket” 2023 Hunt for the Golden Spike sponsors. 

HUGO — Ketchup and mustard, Bert and Ernie, and … Hugo and the Golden Spike. Some things just naturally go together.

The Hunt for the Golden Spike is back in 2023. Hugo’s very own treasure hunt is a great way for Hugo residents to connect with the city’s parks and trails system. Back just in time for Good Neighbor Days, June 9-11, Spike will be found on public property somewhere within Hugo city limits. Courtesy of this year’s hunt sponsors, the lucky Spike finder will win a minimum of $600 in cash and, if a completed Golden Ticket is submitted, some great additional prizes, including gift cards and St. Paul Saints tickets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.