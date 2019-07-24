CIRCLE PINES — A man was found dead Tuesday morning outside the Centennial Lakes Police Department.
Lt. Dan Douglas, of the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, said that the man, who was not a police department employee, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A passerby found the body at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday outside the police department at 54 North Road.
An ID was found near the man's body, but officials are unsure if it belonged to him. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is assisting in the identification.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department said there is no continuing danger to the community, and no police department personnel were involved or injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
