The Citizen: E-edition, November 21, 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Evan Johnson focuses on the art of portrait photography Health officials: Flu here but spread 'sporadic' so far Finding forgiveness Great opportunity: Ex-Zephyr is grad assistant for Florida State Hugo resident grants yard access for snowmobilers Council dives into future of public works building Volunteers pack over 1,000 pounds Council approves purchase agreement for future steakhouse Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWilkeWoman dies in freeway crashDistrict finds land for bus garage in HugoLexington Lofts proposal voted downWhite Bear Lake foursome sign with collegesMatthew’s Family Restaurant abruptly closes its doorsVadnais Heights businesses awarded for excellenceWhite Bear Press: E-Edition, November 20, 2019Holiday gift guide: Shop local this seasonWhite Bear Lake Police Reports Images Videos CommentedAre you in favor of the White Bear Lake School District 624 bond referendum? (3) Upcoming Events Nov 22 MN Waldorf School Holiday Fair Wine & Cheese Event Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Nov 22 Thanksgiving for All Concert featuring Rubber Soul-Beatles Tribute Band Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Nov 23 Alternative Gift Market Sat, Nov 23, 2019 Nov 23 Holiday Boutique & Silent Auction Sat, Nov 23, 2019 Nov 23 MN Waldorf School Holiday Fair & Artisan Marketplace Sat, Nov 23, 2019 Nov 23 Bullet Journaling - Advanced Workshop for Teens Sat, Nov 23, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.