White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.