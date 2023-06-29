Latest News
- July 4th Events
- City Council will consider 2nd cannabis moratorium
- City considers extending solar farm moratorium
- Hugo Police Reports
- The Citizen: E-edition, June 29, 2023
- Setnicker, still patrolling infields at 82, enters Senior Sports HOF
- Bateman, Mustang alum, is Gopher baseball MVP, all-Big Ten
- Mustang alum Julia Fixsen is NCAA pole vault champion
- Local tattoo shop owner charged with trafficking human remains
- 'Nothing bothers him:' Bears 7th-golfer golfer impressive in state tourney
- New permit designed to hold Water Gremlin accountable
- Driverless shuttle comes to end of road
- Teen band rediscovered decades after split
- Hockey Day proceeds tagged for spiffing up outdoor rinks
- White Bear Lake school board prepares for coming year
- Whistleblowers file suit of their own against hockey association
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Roma building sells to equestrian store owner
