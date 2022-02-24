White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.