The Citizen: E-edition, August 15, 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Duke’s Poutine: A family concession stand New espresso trailer serves up something for everyone HUGO POLICE REPORTS The Citizen: E-edition, August 15, 2019 Midnight practice kicks off Bears football season Several August road projects announced in Shoreview Scandia Cafe closes Two Shoreview residents win commissioner primary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnnual Tour de Bar benefit ride rolls toward recordRare Mustang resurfaces 50 years after rolling off factory floorWater Gremlin not happy with pollution control equipmentStillwater Area School Board split over mediation offer, superintendent's future remains uncertainTrail work underway for perimeter path around White Bear LakeNailing it: Summer camp inspires girls to pursue construction careersWoman pleads guilty to negligent firearm storageState Fair: ‘The longest marathon you will ever run’School board, city councils launch annual meetings; bond first topicAmerican Legion Post 168 doing better, thank you Images Videos CommentedWhite Bear Schools bond would be biggest in state history (4)Bad actors on bad behavior ‘ruining lake life’ (2)Give me a home where the butterflies roam (1)Someone’s next dream home hits market (1)Letters to the Editor (1)Constituents crowd Emmer's town hall to talk health care, environment (1)White Bear deli under new ownership (1)Water Gremlin not happy with pollution control equipment (1)Bear lacrosse athlete, Rodriguez, lands with strong D-1 program (1) Upcoming Events Aug 15 Suds for Solutions Thu, Aug 15, 2019 Aug 15 Pops on the Porch Thu, Aug 15, 2019 Aug 15 Parents Grief Support Meeting Thu, Aug 15, 2019 Aug 17 Spelmansstämma at Gammelgården Museum Sat, Aug 17, 2019 Aug 17 Stillwater Library Talent Show! (Ages 5-12) Sat, Aug 17, 2019 Aug 17 Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Sat, Aug 17, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.