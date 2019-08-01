Latest News
- Baseball:Tri-City Red wins twice at state; Solfest throws no-hitter
- The Citizen: E-edition, August 1, 2019
- Mounds View alum, collegiate football player struck by SUV
- Council starts talking budget
- Relay for Life celebrates 25 years
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Governor aims for compromise in split state Legislature
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- Rare Mustang resurfaces 50 years after rolling off factory floor
- Mounds View alum, collegiate football player struck by SUV
- Bad actors on bad behavior ‘ruining lake life’
- Meet 2020 ambassador candidates
- 2 new traffic lights proposed for bus line
- Public confronts board over potential Pontrelli buy-out
- White Bear Schools bond would be biggest in state history
- Man found dead outside police department, officials say he shot himself
- Local girl’s letter initiates action to sustain environment
- Centennial grad turns into quite the world traveler
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- White Bear Schools bond would be biggest in state history (4)
- Bad actors on bad behavior ‘ruining lake life’ (2)
- Give me a home where the butterflies roam (1)
- Someone’s next dream home hits market (1)
- Letters to the Editor (1)
- White Bear deli under new ownership (1)
- Daunting challenge for coach: Building up Bear baseball (1)
- Remembering the homefront during WWII (1)
- Bear lacrosse athlete, Rodriguez, lands with strong D-1 program (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.