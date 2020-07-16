‘Kindness library’

A free little pantry, which has been deemed as a “kindness library” by some of Hugo’s younger residents, is located off of 147th Street North near the Subway in Hugo. Pictured above are Hugo residents Gabby Nelson and Brooklyn Petronack. The little pantry contains a variety of items including books, canned goods, toiletries, pet items and more. 

