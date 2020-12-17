The Hugo Lions served up 133 dinners to seniors in two hours Dec. 8 at the Blacksmith Lounge, located at 17205 Forest Blvd. N, Hugo. Seniors, ages 65 and older, received chicken, potatoes, coleslaw and dessert. Seniors were not only greeted by Lions, but many Santas as well as a reindeer.
