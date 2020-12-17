The Hugo Lions served up 133 dinners to seniors in two hours Dec. 8 at the Blacksmith Lounge, located at 17205 Forest Blvd. N, Hugo. Seniors, ages 65 and older, received chicken, potatoes, coleslaw and dessert. Seniors were not only greeted by Lions, but many Santas as well as a reindeer. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.