The Hugo Lions recently distributed gift certificates to front-line workers and first responders. The gift certificates from Target, Kwik Trip, Festival Foods and Dunkin’ (Donuts) were purchased using proceeds from the Hugo Lions Community Golf Scramble back in September. The Lions raised about $7,500 at that event.
Hugo Lions distribute gift certificates to front-line workers and first responders
