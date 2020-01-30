Lt. Brian Kindelberger and Chief Kevin Colvard represented the Hugo Fire Department in the Polar Plunge benefit for the Special Olympics, sponsored by law enforcement, Saturday, Jan. 25 in White Bear Lake. According to the plungemn.org website, 840 plungers raised $194,025.
