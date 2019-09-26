If you tell us and can show a photo verifying your location, we’ll publish it! Just send an e-mail to: citizennews@presspubs.com. Or mail it to: The Citizen, 4779 Bloom Ave., White Bear Lake, MN 55110. (Please include your phone number)
Latest News
- Washington County ‘not immune’ to violent crimes, drugs
- Tour de Hugo an annual family outing
- Downtown Centerville improvements are coming
- How far will you go to read The Citizen?
- Hugo applies for water efficiency grant program
- Don Julio's currently closed due to fire
- The Citizen: E-edition, September 26, 2019
- Straight shooter: Bernardy-Nelson lights it up for Cougars
Most Popular
Articles
- Don Julio's currently closed due to fire
- Eagle Brook senior pastor announces retirement
- Warner Nature Center closing, offers pristine lakes, wildlife corridors
- Young Life coming to Centennial area
- 4 Seasons back with fan favorites
- Soil vapor testing indicates no risk to residents
- Celebrating 100 years of learning
- Senator provides update on Water Gremlin investigation
- Water Gremlin speaks out about pollution investigation
- Hemp: a new (old) cash crop
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.