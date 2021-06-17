After a one-year hiatus, Hugo Good Neighbor Days returned for the 45th annual celebration. Good Neighbor Days boasted the theme, “Decades of Fun… And More to Come.” Festivities included: the parade, carnival rides, inflatables, pony rides, craft vendor fair, live music, Backyard Ribfest, fireworks, a bags tournament and more. — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications and Lou Michaels | Submitted

