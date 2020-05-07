From the outside looking in

Residents at Keystone Place at LaValle Fields received a nice surprise from Mneme Therapist Larry Homan. Typically, Homan visits the facility to paint and sing with residents and guide them through creating beautiful pictures. Amid the pandemic, Homan got the idea to do window painting. He calls a staff member so can talk to a resident and guide him/her through painting the same picture he is painting  on the other side of the window.

 Submitted

