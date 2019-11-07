HUGO — Students in grades 3-5 at Oneka Elementary School are not only preparing to complete a 5K, but are developing essential life skills to help them navigate challenges they might be facing now or in the future.
This is the first year that Oneka Elementary School has participated in the Girls on the Run program. The nonprofit organization inspires girls in grades 3-8 to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them unique. Trained coaches lead small teams through a curriculum that includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Over the course of the 10-week program, participants develop essential skills to help them navigate their world and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness.
Principal Lori Mosser, who is passionate about running and fitness, said she was approached about starting the program by a couple of parents at the elementary level before she officially became principal at Oneka in July.
“It is all about self-esteem, getting them to think about leadership, connectedness, anti-bullying and self-confidence,” she said. “It is
