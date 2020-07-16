Cows on the MOOve!

Residents on the border of Hugo and Lino Lakes have reported multiple sightings of “horned cows” in residential areas since last month. Photos of cows in front yards and city parks have been circulating on social media. Sightings were reported in various areas including Clearwater Creek Park, the Fable Hill neighborhood and Oneka Elementary.
Lino Lakes Public Safety Deputy Director Kyle Leibel confirmed that his agency received a few calls about cattle on the loose around the Clearwater Creek Neighborhood June 28 and June 29. Four steers had reportedly snuck away from Mel-O-Dee Stable in Hugo. After some attempts to round the cattle up by officers and Mel-O-Dee staff, they ended up in a swamp June 28 where staff from Mel-O-Dee continued their attempts.The steers ended up returning to Mel-O-Dee Stable on their own late in the day on June 29. However, one apparently snuck back out again on July 7.
“We’re considering adding roping skills and steer wrestling tactics to our annual training,” Leibel joked.
