Celebrate National STEM Day

In honor of National STEM Day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Centerville Elementary PTA, Cub Scout Pack 432 and Scouts BSA Troop 136 will host a free community STEM event at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at Centerville Elementary. Hands-on booths will revolve around architecture, ham radio, 3D printing, robotics, Lego robotics, scented slime and more. There will also be a chance to win STEM kits and prizes.
