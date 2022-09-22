Bones, bags and beer

The Hugo Lions Club will host its third annual Backyard Ribfest at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hanifl Fields Athletic Park. The event, which is usually held during Good Neighbor Days, was moved to the fall due to its size and the fact that the Lions Club was spread too thin during the weekend. Twenty teams of ribmasters will each cook 12 racks of ribs. Judges will include Hugo Mayor Tom Weidt, Washington County Sheriff Deputy Chris Majeski and Hugo resident and mayoral candidate Jimmie Gregoire. The event will also feature a cornhole tournament, beer tent and axe throwing. Proceeds will be given to the Washington County Sheriff’s Water Recovery Team.
