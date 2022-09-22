Bones, bags and beer

The Hugo Lions Club will host its third annual Backyard Ribfest at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hanifl Fields Athletic Park. The event, which is usually held during Good Neighbor Days, was moved to the fall due to its size and the fact that the Lions Club was spread too thin during the weekend. Twenty teams of ribmasters will each cook 12 racks of ribs. Judges will include Hugo Mayor Tom Weidt, Washington County Sheriff Deputy Chris Majeski and Hugo resident and mayoral candidate Jimmie Gregoire. The event will also feature a cornhole tournament, beer tent and axe throwing. Proceeds will be given to the Washington County Sheriff’s Water Recovery Team.

The Hugo Lions Club will host its third annual Backyard Ribfest at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hanifl Fields Athletic Park. The event, which is usually held during Good Neighbor Days, was moved to the fall due to its size and the fact that the Lions Club was spread too thin during the weekend. Twenty teams of ribmasters will each cook 12 racks of ribs. Judges will include Hugo Mayor Tom Weidt, Washington County Sheriff Deputy Chris Majeski and Hugo resident and mayoral candidate Jimmie Gregoire. The event will also feature a cornhole tournament, beer tent and axe throwing. Proceeds will be given to the Washington County Sheriff’s Water Recovery Team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.