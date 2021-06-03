Blacksmith Lounge & Broaster kicked off its event season with a car show on Memorial Day. Perhaps it was the perfect weather, but hundreds of cars showed up to participate. The next car show, MN Rides for Guides, will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 13. Car shows are also planned for Aug. 1, Aug. 22, Sept. 6 and Sept. 19. — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

