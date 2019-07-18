Thousands of athletes from around the area, state, region and country participated in the Tough Mudder, hosted by Wild Wings of Oneka. Several obstacles requiring strength, agility and teamwork to complete were placed along a challenging course throughout the wildlife preserve. Participants could do the full 10 mile course, half or a 5K version.
