It’s election day 2022. In Anoka and Washington counties and the Citizen area, people are headed to the polls to cast their votes if they didn’t already do so. Polls close at 8 p.m. and then the counting will begin.
We will follow all of the local races and post results when they are available. Continue to check back, as more and more results will be added throughout the evening. All totals are preliminary.
MINNESOTA HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 33A
MINNESOTA SENATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 33
MINNESOTA HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36A
MINNESOTA SENATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36
D. Love 1,381 votes (96.24%)
Michelle Lakso 981 votes (50.28%)
Darrin Mosher 929 votes (47.62%)
CENTENNIAL SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT #12
Laura Gannon 6,203 votes (18.92%)
Tom Knisely 7,395 votes (22.55%)
Andrew Meyer 5,217 votes (15.91%)
Jessica Schwinn 6,501 votes (19.83%)
Gloria Murphy 7,045 votes (21.49)
CENTENNIAL SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT # 12 SPECIAL ELECTION
Kara Schmitz 6,241 votes (47.77%)
Craig Johnson 6,776 votes (51.86%)
MAHTOMEDI SCHOOL BOARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER AT LARGE
TBD (10 of 11 precincts reporting)
Ryan Domin 3,111 votes (16.70%)
Paul Donna 3,415 votes (18.33%)
Kevin Donovan 3,033 votes (16.28%)
Kevin Hiniker 2,964 votes (15.91%)
Jenny Peterson 3,726 votes (20.00%)
Mark Pollard 2,348 votes (12.60%)
TBD (5/6 precincts reporting)
Tom Weidt 3,045 votes (56.70%)
Jimmie Gregoire 1,740 votes (32.40%)
David Michaelson 53 votes (49.94%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.