Mahtomedi School Board (Special election, elect 1) 

Paul Donna: 52.89%, 1,911 votes

Tony Vosooney: 43.18%, 1,560 votes 

Barb Black 3.82%, 138 votes

*Barb Black decided to withdraw from the special election for Mahtomedi School Board, however her name was still included on the ballot.

Write-in: 0.11%, 4 votes

Mahtomedi School District/ISD #832 Question 1 Renewal of Capital Project Levy Authorization for Technology

The board of Independent School District No. 832 (Mahtomedi Public Schools) has proposed a capital project levy authorization of 2.73% times the net tax capacity of the school district. This authorization would renew the school district&rsquo;s existing capital project levy authorization for technology which is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. The revenue raised from the proposed capital levy authorization will be used to provide funds for school district technology, including the acquisition, installation, replacement, support and maintenance of software, software licenses, computers, improved technology equipment, technology systems related to security and operations, and to pay the costs of technology related personnel and training. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $742,512 for taxes payable in 2022, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for ten years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $7,425,000. Shall the capital project levy Authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 832 be approved? By voting "yes" on the question, you are voting to renew an existing capital projects referendum hat is scheduled to expire. 

Yes: 65.49%, 2,427 votes 

No: 34.51%, 1,279 votes 

White Bear Lake Area Schools Board/ISD #624 (Elect 4)  

Jessica Ellison: 11.74%, 5,2594 votes 

Deb Beloyed: 11.58%, 5,187 votes

Kathleen S. Daniels: 11.42%, 5,115 votes

Chris Streiff Oji: 10.55%, 4,726 votes 

Bill Mahre: 10.37%, 4,642 votes 

Luke Michaud: 9.77%, 4,375 votes

John Ficcadenti: 8.49%, 3,801 votes 

Greg Hilgers: 6.95%, 3,111 votes 

Rebekah Bradfield: 6.14%, 2,748 votes 

Lisa Lukachek: 5.40%, 2,417 votes

Lisa Beecroft: 4.79%, 2,143 votes

Kim Chapman: 1.22%, 545 votes 

*Kim Chapman decided not to run for re-election, however his name was still included on the ballot. 

Justin Charpenter: 1%, 447 votes 

Jesse Kook: 0.40%, 181 votes 

Write-in: 0.20%, 88 votes 

