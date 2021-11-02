Mahtomedi School Board (Special election, elect 1)
Paul Donna: 52.89%, 1,911 votes
Tony Vosooney: 43.18%, 1,560 votes
Barb Black 3.82%, 138 votes
*Barb Black decided to withdraw from the special election for Mahtomedi School Board, however her name was still included on the ballot.
Write-in: 0.11%, 4 votes
Mahtomedi School District/ISD #832 Question 1 Renewal of Capital Project Levy Authorization for Technology
The board of Independent School District No. 832 (Mahtomedi Public Schools) has proposed a capital project levy authorization of 2.73% times the net tax capacity of the school district. This authorization would renew the school district’s existing capital project levy authorization for technology which is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. The revenue raised from the proposed capital levy authorization will be used to provide funds for school district technology, including the acquisition, installation, replacement, support and maintenance of software, software licenses, computers, improved technology equipment, technology systems related to security and operations, and to pay the costs of technology related personnel and training. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $742,512 for taxes payable in 2022, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for ten years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $7,425,000. Shall the capital project levy Authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 832 be approved? By voting "yes" on the question, you are voting to renew an existing capital projects referendum hat is scheduled to expire.
Yes: 65.49%, 2,427 votes
No: 34.51%, 1,279 votes
White Bear Lake Area Schools Board/ISD #624 (Elect 4)
Jessica Ellison: 11.74%, 5,2594 votes
Deb Beloyed: 11.58%, 5,187 votes
Kathleen S. Daniels: 11.42%, 5,115 votes
Chris Streiff Oji: 10.55%, 4,726 votes
Bill Mahre: 10.37%, 4,642 votes
Luke Michaud: 9.77%, 4,375 votes
John Ficcadenti: 8.49%, 3,801 votes
Greg Hilgers: 6.95%, 3,111 votes
Rebekah Bradfield: 6.14%, 2,748 votes
Lisa Lukachek: 5.40%, 2,417 votes
Lisa Beecroft: 4.79%, 2,143 votes
Kim Chapman: 1.22%, 545 votes
*Kim Chapman decided not to run for re-election, however his name was still included on the ballot.
Justin Charpenter: 1%, 447 votes
Jesse Kook: 0.40%, 181 votes
Write-in: 0.20%, 88 votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.