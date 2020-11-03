*Editor’s note: We will continue to update results as results come in.
State Senate District 38 (20 of 29 precincts reporting)
Roger Chamberlain: 54.88%
Justin Stofferahn: 45.05%
Write-in: 0.07%
State Representative District 38A
Donald Raleigh: 53.72%
Kris Fredrick: 46.20%
Write-in: 0.08%
Washington County Commissioner District 1 (12 of 16 precincts reporting)
Fran Miron: 64.65%
Andrew Tjernlund: 34.99%
Write-in: 0.35%
Hugo Mayor
Tom Weidt: 91.73%
Write-in: 8.27%
Hugo City Council Member at Large:
Mike Miron: 97.99%
Write-in: 2.01%
Hugo City Council Ward 2:
Phillip Klein: 96.41%
Write-in: 3.59%
Centerville Mayor
D. Love: 95.96%
Write-in: 4.04%
Centerville City Council (Elect 2)
Russ Koski: 50.02%
Steve King: 47.44%
Write-in: 2.53%
Centerville City Council (Special Election, elect 1)
Darrin Mosher: 54.82%
Michael Dufault: 44.59%
Write-in: 0.59%
