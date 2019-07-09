HUGO — Over the last 10 years, the Hugo Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network (BTYRN) has sent out 44,000 pounds of care packages to deployed solders and helped military members and their families with countless requests.
HUGO — As of July 1, students and staff at Oneka Elementary will see a new face in the office, classrooms, cafeteria, halls and out on the playground.
CENTERVILLE —The Centerville City Council at its June 26 meeting began the long process of getting street and utility work done in its downtown area late in the season, hoping contractors won't already be too busy to do the work come September and October.
CENTERVILLE — With the purchase agreement with Midwest Best Water (MBW) signed in March and the closing date one day away, the Centerville City Council formally approved several documents at its June 12 meeting before the big day.
LINO LAKES — It took a Lino Lakes resident four hours and 17 minutes to complete this year's Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, a feat she accomplished despite never having run a marathon before and having Parkinson's disease.
CENTERVILLE — Now in its 33rd year of existence, Midwest Best Water (MBW) is in need of more space.
HUGO — When Hugo resident Bob Hanson received a call informing him that he was selected as the 2019 Good Neighbor of the Year, he was “flabbergasted.”
HUGO — With four developments and one golf course online and many more to come in future years, Hugo continues to be a “frontrunner” on stormwater reuse within developments.
HUGO — Washington County residents will soon be able to get rid of much more than just grass clippings and leaves at the Hugo yard waste collection site located near the intersection of Fenway Avenue and 170th Street North.
A zinc plaque will be mounted to a boulder at Lions Park in Hugo in recognition of the city’s first Parks Commission chair. The late Kathryn (Kathy) Marier served as the ‘spark plug’ to get the city thinking about prioritizing parks, noted Lion Pete Pedersen, a former Parks Commission member…
Once again, the Golden Spike was hidden in a city park in Hugo before Good Neighbor Days officially began: this time, in Frog Hollow Park just west of Highway 61. For those who follow the hunt, here are the explanations to the clues:
Trent Schoeberl attract tons of positive attention as a high school pitcher despite playing on a White Bear Lake team that did not win much.
The Centennial girls lacrosse team had four all-conference picks after a 12-3 season overall and 10-2 in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Five Centennial boys lacrosse players were named all-conference after a 15-3 season that included a 15-game win streak, a share of the conference title, the section championship, and state tourney appearance where they were 0-2.
Sparked by Nathan Graslewicz, Mahtomedi extended its lacrosse season for one more game with a 15-10 win over Centennial in the state tournament consolation bracket on Thursday.
Maddie Simon, Mahtomedi sophomore golfer, placed 15th at the state Class 3A meet. Simon shot 37-40-77 on Tuesday and 40-42-82 on Wednesday for a 157 total, 13 over par, at Bunker Hills. Simon, who won her section championship, moved up 66 places from last year, when she shot 197 at state as …
White Bear Lake boys golf had four players — Jake Paulson, Lleyton Roed, Joe Frattalone and Camden O’Malley — in the state Class 3A meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills.
After earning section titles two straight years, and four of the last five, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs were a bit miffed when they saw this year’s section seedings.
Elsa (Shorey) Bruestle, who played for the White Bear Lake hockey team from 2006-10, is now the Bears head coach.
