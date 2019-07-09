Local News Sections

Centerville hopes to slip in late construction project

  • Updated
  • 0

CENTERVILLE —The Centerville City Council at its June 26 meeting began the long process of getting street and utility work done in its downtown area late in the season, hoping contractors won't already be too busy to do the work come September and October.

Centerville City Council completes paperwork on eve of closing

  • By Loretta Harding/Contributing Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

CENTERVILLE — With the purchase agreement with Midwest Best Water (MBW) signed in March and the closing date one day away, the Centerville City Council formally approved several documents at its June 12 meeting before the big day.

Washington County expands yard waste collection site

  • By Shannon Granholm/Editor
  • 0

HUGO — Washington County residents will soon be able to get rid of much more than just grass clippings and leaves at the Hugo yard waste collection site located near the intersection of Fenway Avenue and 170th Street North.

First Parks Commission chair honored

  • 0

A zinc plaque will be mounted to a boulder at Lions Park in Hugo in recognition of the city’s first Parks Commission chair. The late Kathryn (Kathy) Marier served as the ‘spark plug’ to get the city thinking about prioritizing parks, noted Lion Pete Pedersen, a former Parks Commission member…

Spike 2019 revisited

  • 0

Once again, the Golden Spike was hidden in a city park in Hugo before Good Neighbor Days officially began: this time, in Frog Hollow Park just west of Highway 61. For those who follow the hunt, here are the explanations to the clues:

