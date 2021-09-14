Turn to Timberline for roofing, siding, windows, and gutters

Timberline Roofing and Contracting is a premier storm restoration contractor serving the surrounding areas of the Twin Cities as well as Austin, Minnesota and Des Moines, Iowa.
This locally-owned White Bear Lake business is versatile; it installs windows, siding and gutters, too.
“We’ve been in business for 23 years and we are committed to providing you quality service,” said owner Gordy Kaufmann. “Our management team is on every job, start to finish.”
Customers can count on the integrity of Timberline’s work. Timberline is a GAF Master® Elite Certified Contractor, which means GAF has certified that Timberline installations meet the most vigorous quality standards, has a proven history, and that Timberline can offer the best warranties in the business.
What can you expect when you call Timberline for a quote? A courteous response and willingness to listen and find the best solutions for the caller’s concern.
“We take the risk out of your project by giving you a free quote and a 100 percent customer satisfaction guarantee,” said Kaufmann, “We offer financing options as well.”
After more than two decades in business, Timberline Roofing and Contracting can point to thousands of satisfied customers across the Midwest, like these:
“The project manager was very kind and responsive. He explained the process clearly and walked me through it.”
“Timberline was on time, professional, responsible and honest.”
“I met with Kevin and he explained things well. I really appreciated the time he took with me and his prompt responses.”
If your home or building has hail damage or other storm-related issues, the experienced contractors at Timberline Roofing and Contracting are ready to assess, repair, and restore your property as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
Learn more and view the restoration gallery of project photos on Timberline’s website: timberlineroofingmn.com.
Or call 612-441-3888.
