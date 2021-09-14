Trust family-owned Design Unlimited Painting for friendly, professional service

If you’re looking to spruce up the exterior or interior walls of your home, call the expert painters at Design Unlimited Painting. This family-owned company has received an “A” rating on Angie’s List and the Better Business Bureau and has been in business since 1977.
The 30-year history points to how professional this company is.
“If a company can stand the test of time, that’s a sure sign of quality,” said Bryan Montgomery, who owns the company with his brothers. Their dad started Design Unlimited. “We’re all relatives here and we care deeply about our reputation and the finished product.”
Design Unlimited services include commercial, residential, and industrial painting as well as trim and baseboards, ceilings, doors, windows, walls and exterior siding and trim.
“If you call us for a quote, you can expect to hear back from us within 24 hours,” said Montgomery. “We offer a two-year labor guarantee and will match or beat any paint estimate.”
Over the years, Design Unlimited has collected many positive customer reviews, including:
“Great job, estimated a good price. Did an excellent job painting the outside of our house, power washed it before painting, repaired some rotten boards. Showed up each day on time. I recommend this company for any painting job.”
“We were extremely pleased with Design Unlimited and would not hesitate to use them again or recommend to others. Prompt, professional, courteous, exceptional work and fast.”
“The painting was done over consecutive days. Good preparation. Good communication about the paint to be used, and what was to be included. Cheerful, good natured painters. An excellent result.”
Read more testimonials by visiting the Design Unlimited Painting website at http://www.designunlimitedpaintingllc.com/.
Call for an estimate: 651-487-9188. The company is offering 20% off on exterior jobs until October 15.
Cold weather painting available down to 35 degrees, also 30% off interiors if signed by October 31st
