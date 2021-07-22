Roof-to-Deck Restoration will professionally spruce up the outside of your home

Now that we’re all socializing again, it’s time to spruce up decks, siding and roofs so we can proudly welcome family and friends back to our homes. Call Roof-to-Deck Restoration to handle these dirty jobs professionally and efficiently.
This local company has been in business for 26 years and has won quality service awards from Angie’s List and earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. In addition to cleaning and restoring decks, Roof-to-Deck Restoration also works on
• Cedar shake roof cleaning and siding
• Log and cedar siding cleaning and staining
• Asphalt roof cleaning
• House washing
• Gutter cleaning
• Concrete cleaning
• Commercial vehicle power washing
• Ice dam removal
• Christmas light installations
Roof-to-Deck Restoration has been certified in wood restoration by the Power Washers of North America and is Minnesota’s longest and most experienced wood restoration company.
They offer expertise and experience you can count on.
“Our technicians have been with us for years because we pay well, have nice benefits, and provide a positive work environment,” Owner Mike Hilborn said. “We also continuously train them as we discover new restoration methods and tools.”
You’ll have peace of mind working with Roof-to-Deck. First, you can get a free quote for your project, and also, you can count on a warranty program.
“We are known for being reliable, affordable and providing great customer service,” said Hilborn. “We’re proud to help our customers keep their homes beautiful.”
Here is what some satisfied customers have said:
“My deck is beautiful.”
“I would certainly recommend this company to others. Their work is excellent.”
“Thanks for a job well done.”
“This is an excellent service at a reasonable price!!”
Call Roof-to-Deck Restoration today for a free quote: 651-867-2888
