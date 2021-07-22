Call Johnson Junk Removal to haul away your unwanted stuff

You can clean up and clean out your yard and home within a matter of days with the help of the experienced professionals at Johnson Junk Removal, which is based in Stillwater and serves metro communities like Woodbury, St. Paul, Blaine and Forest Lake.
Imagine how free you will feel when it’s gone: Appliances, mattresses, beat-up furniture, useless equipment and yes, even pianos. This company also removes yard debris and outdoor eyesores.
Honestly, you don’t have to lift a finger except to point at what they’ll take away. The trained team at Johnson Junk Removal does all the heavy lifting.
“Our service goes anywhere on your property to remove unwanted items,” Said Chase Johnson, owner of Johnson Junk Removal. “We are one of the only locally-owned junk removal companies and we strive to provide personable services with great value.”
Johnson Junk Removals also offers commercial junk hauling and cleanout services for property managers, landlords, realtors and real estate managers. The company is proud to accommodate same and next-day appointments.
“You can expect to speak to me to discuss options for removing your items, the estimated cost of the job, and to schedule a time for removal,” said Johnson. “We efficiently load items to give you the best possible value.”
Here’s what one happy customer had to say after working with Johnson Junk Removal:
“Very polite and professional. Definitely will use them again and will recommend them to family and friends. Never thought it would be this easy.”
To learn more and schedule service: (651) 877-6888.
